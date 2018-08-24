Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez spark engagement rumours
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have sparked rumours that they are engaged.
Ex-Emmerdale actress Atkinson, 33, was seen wearing a ring on her left hand on images posted on Instagram.
The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, also talked of their “special day”.
Atkinson said: “Work’s done, finished. Reunited with Gorks. It’s a special day today for us, isn’t it?” as Marquez put his finger over his lips.
Strictly professional Marquez, 27, wrote on Instagram: “A year ago today I met this beautiful human for the first time.
“Since then we have shared lots of laughs, funny stories and food, lots of food! But the best is yet to come….”
Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke on the BBC1 show last year.
- Press Association
