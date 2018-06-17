Gavin James pulls family members and friends on stage during uplifting set at the Marquee

Gavin James is no stranger to attracting a crowd, his lyrics resounding with those of us who have been in love, have fallen out of love and have had hearts broken.

It’s all part of being human after all.

The singer-songwriter shot to fame with his song Nervous, which was adapted into a remix with Mark McCabe in 2016 and became known as The Ohh Song.

He has since delivered time and time again with emotionally resonating ballads.

His Live At The Marquee gig was no different, his set including new material as well as his well-known hits.

If you were lucky to catch the opening acts, Ryan Keen and Saarloos, then you got the treat of seeing the man of the hour make an early on-stage appearance.

Following an upbeat set, Saarloos wrapped up their Live At The Marquee gig with their song Trust In Me and in a lovely moment, Gavin James joined Brian McGovern and Craig Gallagher on stage, harmonica in hand.

Gavin then showed his witty side as he jumped in on the mic and took off playing the harmonica each time the Saarloos lads tried to wrap up the song.

The main man himself took to the stage with an introduction from his band and some striking stage lighting that synced with the first song of the set, Bitter Pill.

“So, Cork. It's been a year,” he said greeting the applauding crowd.

“It's going to be a f***ing great night.”

Gavin is known to deliver and that he did, appearing on stage shortly before 9pm and captivating the crowd for an hour and a half until the grand finale, so uplifting and so poignant at the same time, that it could bring a tear to the most impassive person’s eye.

Gavin pointed out that his dad was in the audience, as well as family members from as far away as Canada who all met in the middle to be there with him.

All of the most-loved songs were played including Coming Home, I Don’t Know Why, For You, Hard To Do, Nervous and Hearts On Fire.

The harmonica was brought out once more for Put You Back Together, a song written to make a friend or family member who’s feeling down to “feel less shit.”

His new music resonated just as much as the oldies with the marquee coming together in song for Always, our hearts bursting as we remembered that special someone.

The main man himself @gavinjames @LATMofficial mixing it up with some of his new material. This song, Always, resonated with everyone last night #GavinJames #LiveAtTheMarquee #Cork pic.twitter.com/y37JMxHU7S — Breda Graham (@BredaGraham) June 17, 2018

He thanked Cork for having him on what was his third year-in-a-row Leeside and in an impressive encore of five songs, it was the final song of the night that was hands down the best finale to a gig imaginable.

In true Gavin James style, he brought his dad, family members, supporting band members and crew members out on stage and the marquee erupted in song for the last time.

And the best moment of the night, when Gavin brought his dad, family members and supporting acts members out on stage for the grand finale @LATMofficial @gavinjames @Saarloosmusic @RyanKeen #LiveAtTheMarquee #Cork pic.twitter.com/72lI0QsoCP — Breda Graham (@BredaGraham) June 17, 2018

Some gig-goers were even lucky enough to get an up-close of Gavin, as he made his way down into the middle of the tented venue with his guitar.

Gavin James, once again, left Cork in awe with his upbeat and uplifting presence and performance.

Let’s make it four-in-a-row next year.