Gavin James, Kraftwerk and more for Live at the Marquee

Four acts have been announced for Live at the Marquee 2018 today.

Gavin James, CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Jack Johnson and Kraftwerk 3-D will all take to the stage in Cork this summer.

Dublin's Gavin James makes a return to the Marquee on June 16 after a fantastic performance last year.

Following a whirlwind two years since the release of his debut album, Gavin will be releasing his eagerly anticipated follow-up album this May.

CHIC and Nile Rodgers will perform their dance classics on June 17.

Known for their spectacular live performances, they have spent recent years on tour playing sell-out shows around the world.

In July, acoustic favourite Jack Johnson will perform in Ireland for the first time in 12 years.

The gig on July 2 is the only Irish date as part of his, All The Light Above It Too, World Tour. The tour is Jack's first since 2014.

Electro-pioneerts Kraftwerk will bring their hugely successful 3D concert tour for their only Irish date on July 11.

The German band have toured their 3D concert which combines music and performance art all over the world.

The tour has visited the Museum of Modern Art in New York with further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall in London, Sydney Opera House, the Guggenheim Museum in Berlin and the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris among other locations.

Tickets for Jack Johnson and Kraftwerk 3D will go on sale on February 8 at 9am.

Tickets for Gavin James and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers will go on sale on February 9 at 9am.

- Digital desk