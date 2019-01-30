Gavin James and Lewis Capaldi added to Indiependence lineup

Gavin James and Lewis Capaldi have been added to the lineup for this year's Indiependence music festival.

The three-day event will take place at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown from August 2-4.

Gavin James has been headlining massive shows over the last couple of years while young Scottish songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, is the fastest unsigned musician to reach 25 million streams on Spotify.

The pair join the acts already announced for the festival, including Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Maxi Jazz (DJ Set), All Tvvins, The Undertones, and The Frank & Walters.

Also added to Indiependence '19 today were Norwegian pop sensation Dagny, Fangclub, Thanks Brother, Saarloos, Yonaka, Flynn, Jack Vallier, Fia Moon, Powpig, Tiz Macnamara and Derry indie star Roe.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Weekend camping tickets are on sale now at €149, with VIP camping tickets on sale at €189.

For more information, see www.indiependencefestival.com.