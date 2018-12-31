Gary Oldman would like to reprise Sir Winston Churchill role

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman has hinted that he may play Sir Winston Churchill again as he feels he has only “scratched the surface”.

The British star, 60, won this year’s Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of the wartime leader in the film Darkest Hour.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “I’ve only scratched the surface.

“I think that there’s another chapter here.” Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill (Universal)

Asked what that chapter might be, the actor said: “Maybe a movie, maybe something on television.”

He went on to say that he had been working with Churchill’s great-grandson Lord Randolph Churchill, and that he had adapted the late prime minister’s own short story, which is called The Dream.

Oldman suggested that the adaptation could be headed for the theatre.

“I’ve been talking about maybe doing it as a sort of two-hander onstage,” said the star.

- Press Association