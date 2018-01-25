Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan spar over Donald Trump interview

Piers Morgan hit back at Gary Lineker after the football pundit made a jibe about his interview with US President Donald Trump.

Morgan, who will speak to Mr Trump in his first international interview since becoming president, was targeted with a scathing Twitter post from Lineker, who referred to him as “Tubs”.

Lineker wrote: “Congratulations, Tubs. Great scoop. Will it also be the 1st international TV interview from inside the bowels of a US President?”

Morgan, who often spars with the retired footballer online, fired back: “I don’t think you should be mocking anyone about bowels, Jugs.”

Morgan also faced a quip from Lord Sugar, who asked if he would ask Mr Trump if his resort Mar-a-Lago “serves cod and chips with mushy peas as I am going there next week for dinner”.

“I’d have to remind him who you are first,” the Good Morning Britain host wrote back.

Morgan will interview Mr Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

Their chat is scheduled to air on Sunday January 28 on ITV at 10pm.