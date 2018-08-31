Gareth O'Callaghan to have 'final blast' in last Classic Hits 4FM show today

Radio presenter Gareth O'Callaghan has said his "final blast" on air at Classic Hits 4FM this afternoon will be a chance to "celebrate good times".

It comes after the DJ and author announced earlier in the month that he would be stepping down from his broadcasting job after his diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Gareth was on Twitter to ask his listeners to play their "ghetto blasters full volume. Car radios pump it out loud."

He also told listeners to have refreshments "chilled and ready" for the show at 2pm today.

Back on air @ClassicHits4FM 2pm tomorrow for a final blast. Ghetto blasters full volume. Car radios pump it loud. Wide and varied selection of tunes and chat. Refreshments should be chilled and ready. "Celebrate good times, come on!" Who were the band? Should be a good Friday — Gareth O'Callaghan (@GarethOCal) August 30, 2018

The former 2FM and Radio Caroline DJ, who means to continue his writing, told Ryan Tubridy in an interview earlier this week on RTE Radio 1 that he is keeping a positive attitude and is hopeful that he'll keep going for some time.

He said: "I'm not afraid to die. Death doesn't scare me, I just don't want to die."