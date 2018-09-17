Game Of Thrones could equal its own record at 2018 Emmys

Game Of Thrones could match its own record for the most Emmy wins by a series in a single season at the most prestigious awards show in US television.

HBO’s fantasy epic was ineligible at last year’s Primetime Emmys due to the timing of its previous season but returned 12 months later to lead the way with 22 nominations.

It won in seven of the 15 categories it was up for at last week’s less high-profile Creative Arts Emmys and is up for another seven at the 70th Primetime Emmys, which take place in Los Angeles on Monday.

Game Of Thrones could win big at the 2018 Emmys, the most prestigious awards in US television (HBO/PA)

Game Of Thrones’ nominations include Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, but it has double nominations in two categories, meaning the most it can win is 12.

This would tie its own record from 2015 and 2016.

When the nominations were announced in July, HBO was not the most-nominated network for the first time in 18 years and was toppled by Netflix.

The streaming company’s 112 beat the cable giant’s 108. Netflix shows Stranger Things and The Crown will both go up against Game Of Thrones for outstanding drama.

Netflix’s Stranger Things is competing against Game of Thrones at the Emmys (PA)

Elsewhere, the British charge is led by Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Foy is up for Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown, while Cumberbatch has been nominated for Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for the title role in Patrick Melrose.

Also representing the UK are Millie Bobby Brown, nominated for Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things.

London-born Thandie Newton is up in the same category for Westworld.

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.

