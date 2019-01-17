Game of Thrones and trad music to feature on tomorrow's Late Late Show
Irish actor Liam Cunningham leads a Late Late Show line-up this Friday that includes Mairead McGuinness, Mary Black and Paddy Casey.
Joining Ryan Tubridy to chat about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, actor Liam Cunningham will also discuss his recent trip to South Sudan.
While there, he visited those fleeing the civil war and photographed the people he met in the camps along his journey.
In one of the most turbulent weeks of Theresa May’s tenure, Ryan will be joined in studio by Mairead McGuinness, Vice President of the European Parliament and MEP, to get the view from Brussels as the United Kingdom goes back to the drawing board to negotiate a Brexit deal.
Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song is a national celebration of the songs that define us as a people.
Ahead of the search, Ryan will be joined by Irish folk royalty including Mary Black, Phelim Drew, Aoife Scott and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, to discuss the music they’re most connected to and to play some of their most loved songs.
At the beginning of 2018, Trisha Lewis, who works as a chef in Cork, weighed 27 stone and was fearful for her life.
One year later, she is 100lbs down, and has shared her weight loss journey with her with 17,000 Instagram followers.
Limerick-born Trisha joins Ryan to discuss the realities of life for someone with morbid obesity, and her plans to lose another 100lbs in 2019.
Where do I even begin. 2018. My year.It’s the first year I’m sad to see go and so excited for 2019. I want to thank loads. My mam , my family, my gym, my trainers, social media influencers who gave me a shoutout & gave me an audience, my followers, my friends, my colleagues , @karlhenrypt for my podcast that’s still surreal ,strangers on the street shouting out my Instagram name. Old friends who I cut out & avoided not even hesitating to let me back in their lives. The main person who I wanna thank is Trisha . You did it girl. You survived the scariest year of your life. You cried with a broken heart last NYE not knowing had you a future. You sat in your sisters sitting room thinking you had the worst year ahead of you. Turning 30 & obese. You were terrified of doing something stupid if life continued on. You wanted the pain to end. You were so scared but you did not give up. You didn’t listen to those nasty demons who told you your not strong enough. Your too fat. Your gone too far. No one cares about you. You got the Feck over yourself and worked. Worked to get better. You got outta the depressed black hole. You didn’t give up when all you wanted in the world was to sit down & just cry. You didn’t walk out of the gym. You smash most training sessions & mope around in others being a dope. Youve learned how to forgive yourself & how to love yourself. You learned that in fact you are a great person. You spoke across radio stations about the one thing that was ruining your life with pride. I wanna thank me for saving me. You’ve made me so proud of who I am. I came from rock bottom. I crawled my way to the surface & I’m still miles from home but I’m gonna enjoy my trip. Im not waiting for 10 stone to be happy. I’m happy now. If that’s all I’ll ever get from this that’s plenty. Every year I used make resolutions to change, to fix my life it never worked. This year my resolution is to not change a thing. To continue on being Trisha. From the bottom of my healthier heart thank you to everyone. I’m alive and I’m so damn grateful for that.That girl on the left is stronger than she thought ❤️Happy new year bulge fighters x #fitfam #gym #motivation #weightlossjourney
Illegally adopted from a GP in Monaghan in the 1970s, and with few clues to her origins, Margaret Norton will tell Ryan the extraordinary story of how, despite the odds, she recently reconnected with her birth parents.
Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music, TradFest, returns next week, and to celebrate the Late Late will have a performance from 11 vocalists including Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy and Sibéal Ní Chasaide.
There will also be comedy from Bridget and Eamon (Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O'Shea), and details of the Late Late Show’s annual search for the best new Irish enterprises will be announced.
