Game of Thrones and trad music to feature on tomorrow's Late Late Show

Irish actor Liam Cunningham leads a Late Late Show line-up this Friday that includes Mairead McGuinness, Mary Black and Paddy Casey.

Joining Ryan Tubridy to chat about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, actor Liam Cunningham will also discuss his recent trip to South Sudan.

While there, he visited those fleeing the civil war and photographed the people he met in the camps along his journey.

In one of the most turbulent weeks of Theresa May’s tenure, Ryan will be joined in studio by Mairead McGuinness, Vice President of the European Parliament and MEP, to get the view from Brussels as the United Kingdom goes back to the drawing board to negotiate a Brexit deal.

Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song is a national celebration of the songs that define us as a people.

Ahead of the search, Ryan will be joined by Irish folk royalty including Mary Black, Phelim Drew, Aoife Scott and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, to discuss the music they’re most connected to and to play some of their most loved songs.

At the beginning of 2018, Trisha Lewis, who works as a chef in Cork, weighed 27 stone and was fearful for her life.

One year later, she is 100lbs down, and has shared her weight loss journey with her with 17,000 Instagram followers.

Limerick-born Trisha joins Ryan to discuss the realities of life for someone with morbid obesity, and her plans to lose another 100lbs in 2019.

Illegally adopted from a GP in Monaghan in the 1970s, and with few clues to her origins, Margaret Norton will tell Ryan the extraordinary story of how, despite the odds, she recently reconnected with her birth parents.

Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music, TradFest, returns next week, and to celebrate the Late Late will have a performance from 11 vocalists including Paddy Casey, Eleanor McEvoy and Sibéal Ní Chasaide.

There will also be comedy from Bridget and Eamon (Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O'Shea), and details of the Late Late Show’s annual search for the best new Irish enterprises will be announced.