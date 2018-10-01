Galway's Brendan Murray lands spot in judges' houses after X Factor golden buzzer

Fans of the show will know that Irish singer Brendan Murray has landed himself a spot at the Judges' Houses stage of this year's X Factor.

The Galway native won his place by receiving Louis Tomlinson’s coveted Golden X during the show’s six chair challenge.

The button sends the contestants straight through to judges' houses which is the final stage before the live shows.

The 21-year-old received huge praise from the judges following his performance with Simon Cowell saying that Brendan is a completely different league to everyone else and that Brendan didn't realise just how good he really is.

He said:

Do you know what's so charming about you? You don't even know how good you are.

Speaking to Ray D'Arcy, Brendan said that he had been thinking of entering the competition since last Christmas.

He said he went "gigging for about a year" until his dad advised him to give the trade of plumbing a chance whilst gigging on the side.

He was thinking about applying for the X Factor at Christmas before he sent in an application.

His father gave him the push by booking his flight and accommodation and told Brendan that there's "no point trying it when you're 51, you may as well try it when you're 21."

Listen to the full interview with Ray D'Arcy here

He said that the music industry is a cruel business that is full of knocks.

"It's like buying a lottery ticket, you either have it or you don't," he said.

He said that Louis Tomlinson is "a proper lad."

"I hope we'll relate music wise and relate to each other and share different interests," he said.

The next step for Brendan who still cannot believe his golden buzzer is to prepare himself for Judges' Houses.

I'm still on cloud 23, I'm still winding down from the whole thing.

