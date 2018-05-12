Galway prepares for two nights of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran continues the Irish leg of his European tour in Galway this evening.

He is playing two shows at Pearse Stadium tonight and tomorrow having already done sold-out gigs in Cork and Belfast.

Anyone going is advised not to bring a bag, while delays around the stadium are also expected.

Anne-Marie is the main headliner before Ed's due on stage at quarter to 9.

The final 3 Irish dates of the tour are at Dublin's Phoenix Park next week.

