Gal Gadot visits hospital in full Wonder Woman costume

Some celebs go above and beyond for their fans and Gal Gadot is no different.

The Wonder Woman actress surprised kids at a hospital in Falls Church, Virginia this weekend in full costume as the iconic female superhero.

The star is currently in the process of filming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

She won a legion of fans after the superhero's first standalone movie was released in 2017.

Fans have been begging for the superhero to get her own film adaption since the hit 1970s TV show 'Wonder Woman' starring Lynda Carter.

It's clear that not all superheroes wear capes but Gal Gadot definitely does.
By Kyle Lehane
