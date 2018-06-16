Gal Gadot shares new shot from Wonder Woman sequel
Gal Gadot has given fans a better look at her return as Wonder Woman when the superhero returns for the highly anticipated sequel.
The Israeli actress will reprise the role for Wonder Woman 1984, which will also see the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.
Gadot shared a photograph on Twitter of herself in full costume, complete with gold headband, captioned: “She’s back… #WW84.”
She's back... 🙅🏻♀️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/gJLB4TyAAu— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 16, 2018
Earlier this week, first look images from the film showed Wonder Woman from behind, standing in front of a bank of screens showing images from the 1980s, such as Tron and Dallas.
Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84 pic.twitter.com/aFei1Taqrt— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 13, 2018
Another shot showed Pine as Trevor, looking confused in a shopping mall while dressed in a tracksuit.
Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018
The film will star Kristen Wiig as villain The Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal will also join the cast in an undisclosed role.
Patty Jenkins, who directed the first time, will return to helm the movie.
Wonder Woman 1984 is due to be released in UK cinemas in November 2019.
- Press Association
