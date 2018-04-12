Gal Gadot cries as she finds video of grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has told how seeing an old video of herself with her late grandfather made her cry on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Israeli actress shared a video clip of herself touching his face, which she said her assistant had found without realising the poignant timing.

She revealed she had been struggling to find a picture of her grandfather Abraham Weiss, who survived Auschwitz, while she was working, and she “wasn’t surprised” at the sudden emergence of the clip at the right moment.

I was looking for a photo of you all night on my phone but I couldn't find one, so I wanted to ask mom to send me one but she didn't answer..that's the annoying thing about traveling.. There's always something you need that you left back home. And then I got into the car, going to work out with stunts and meeting PJ working on WW, and Katy, my assistant goes "Hi, I found this real sweet video of you and I think your grandpa".. She had no idea today is the holocaust remembrance day, and didn't know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night… I wasn't surprised.. My grandpa is always with me.. That's not the first time he pops out of nowhere.. That's how he used to be.. With his special sense of humor and always there for us. Even though he went thru hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz.. He choose to believe in good. I miss you saba. I love you. And thanks for helping out with finding a photo of us. I've never seen this video before and it made me cry. And as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world. A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

Gadot wrote on Instagram: “My grandpa is always with me.. That’s not the first time he pops out of nowhere.. That’s how he used to be… With his special sense of humor and always there for us.

“Even though he went thru hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz.. He choose to believe in good.”

Using the Hebrew term for grandfather, she added: “I miss you saba. I love you. And thanks for helping out with finding a photo of us.

“I’ve never seen this video before and it made me cry.

“And as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world.”

Gadot, 32, has previously paid tribute to Mr Weiss, who died several years ago.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is held annually in Israel to remember the six million Jewish victims who were killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators in the Second World War.