Further tests needed to determine Mac Miller’s cause of death, coroner says

A post-mortem examination has been carried out following the death of Mac Miller, but further tests will be required to determine how he died, a coroner in California has said.

The US rapper, 26, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday after suffering a reported overdose.

A post-mortem examination has been held (Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

A post-mortem test was carried out by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, but a cause of death has not been released.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner, said: “A cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released.”

In a statement, his family said Miller was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the “great talent”, who released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in August.

