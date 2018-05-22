Funeral for Dale Winton to be held on his 63rd birthday

The funeral of TV star Dale Winton will take place on Tuesday, on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

The Supermarket Sweep star was found dead at his home in north London on April 18 and will be laid to rest at a church in central London.

David Walliams, Paul O’Grady and Steve Allen were among the stars to pay tribute after the news of his death emerged.

Walliams described him as “the best company, always outrageous & hilarious”, adding: “He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans.”

Winton had moved into the house in Totteridge about three weeks before he died, his neighbours said.

His death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.

The TV personality became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep and National Lottery show In It To Win It.

Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mock-up shop collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.

In 2016, Winton opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up.

“Listen, there are worse things in the world – but I had depression and I didn’t realise,” he told Loose Women.

“I had a bad break-up and then I had health issues.”

- Press Association