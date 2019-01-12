Full list of Brit nominations as Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie earn nods
Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie are among the nominees for this year’s Brit awards.
The shortlists for each category were revealed on ITV with stars like Little Mix, George Ezra and Jess Glynne performing.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
British male solo artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra
British female solo artist
Florence + The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British single
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
George Ezra – Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Anne-Marie – 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby
Ramz – Barking
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
Tom Walker – Leave A Light On
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British album
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
British artist video of the year
Anne-Marie – 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
Dua Lipa – IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
Rita Ora – Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
International male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots
- Press Association
