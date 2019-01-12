Full list of Brit nominations as Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie earn nods

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie are among the nominees for this year’s Brit awards.

The shortlists for each category were revealed on ITV with stars like Little Mix, George Ezra and Jess Glynne performing.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

British male solo artist George Ezra (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George Ezra

British female solo artist Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (Ben Birchall/PA)

Florence + The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British single Clean Bandit (Matt Crossick/PA)

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

George Ezra – Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Anne-Marie – 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Ramz – Barking

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British group Arctic Monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act Tom Walker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British album Jorja Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

British artist video of the year Liam Payne (ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Rita Ora – Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

International male Drake (Mike Edgerton/PA)

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female Ariana GrandE (Yui Mok/PA)

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

International group Nile Rodgers (Ian West/PA)

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

21 Pilots

