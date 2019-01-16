Full cast revealed for Dad’s Army remake of lost episodes

Tom Rosenthal and Kevin Eldon have joined the cast of a Dad’s Army remake along with stars including Bernard Cribbins and Kevin McNally.

Robert Bathurst, Mathew Horne and David Hayman will also star in the recreation of three lost episodes from the sitcom’s original second series.

The episodes The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Walker, A Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire were originally aired in the 1960s, but disappeared from the BBC’s archives. Tom Rosenthal (pictured with Vick Hope) will play Pike (Ian West/PA)

They will be remade using the original scripts, penned by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, and will air later this year on Gold to celebrate 50 years since they were first broadcast and last seen.

Cribbins was previously confirmed to be taking on the role of the mild-mannered Private Godfrey, originally played by Arnold Ridley, in the comedy series about the British Home Guard during the Second World War.

Pirates of the Caribbean star McNally will head up the platoon as Captain Mainwaring, originally played by Arthur Lowe, and Cold Feet actor Bathurst will step into character as Sergeant Wilson, originally played by John Le Mesurier.

Friday Night Dinner star Rosenthal and Eldon, who has appeared in Brass Eye and Damned, will play Pike and Lance Corporal Jones respectively. Kevin Eldon will play Lance Corporal Jones (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ian Lavender brought the character of Pike to life in the original series, and Clive Dunn played Lance Corporal Jones.

Gavin and Stacey star Horne will play Private Walker and Taboo and The Paradise actor Hayman will portray Private Frazer.

Private Walker was first portrayed by James Beck, and Private Frazer by John Laurie when the series originally aired from 1968 until 1977.

Bathurst said: “I’ve played soldiers before, but find I handle guns with all the bloodcurdling authority of Sergeant Wilson. I’m looking forward to playing him.

“I hope we can honour Croft and Perry’s lost episodes. It’s a celebration of their writing, with understudies.”

