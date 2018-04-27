From The Jungle Book to Louis Theroux: The world reacts to the royal baby name
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.
Louis is somewhat of a family name for the Windsors. William and Prince George have it as a middle name.
It could also be a nod to Lord Louis Mountbatten, who Prince Charles described as “the grandfather I never had”.
Prince Louis of Cambridge 👑 pic.twitter.com/GaFyxlqucJ— mind palace (@ellcrys_) April 27, 2018
First of all people discussed pronunciation.
assuming we’re pronouncing louis with an e yeah— georgia (@_georgiamai) April 27, 2018
For my American friends Louis is pronounced Lew-ee not Lewis - silent s! #royalbabyname— Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) April 27, 2018
It wasn’t a name many had predicted, leading some on Twitter to complain of losing bets. Louis was at 8/1 with Paddy Power and 14/1 with Coral, so those who picked correctly stand to make a decent return.
Prince Louis, you killed my bet 😩— Priya Modhvadia (@PriyaModhvadia) April 27, 2018
I CANNOT believe the name is Louis! What happened to all those 'A' names we were advised to bet on!!! 🙄😂#RoyalBabyName #RoyalBaby— Sarah Duffy (@IamSarahDuffy) April 27, 2018
Louis!! I’ve lost £8!! I bet on Albert. £8 is a lot of money to me. That’s two bottles of cheap wine 😩 can’t rely on these bloody Royals 🙄😒— Bimsy (@BimSooz) April 27, 2018
Other than those mourning their loss, Twitter generally celebrated the name.
Some were reminded of another, more simian, royal Louis.
All hail King Louis. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/qTfk1srnye— T'Chelle (@Eudaimoniam) April 27, 2018
Yes, finally our own King Louis #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/QSRR7uIAA5— Modha (@Modhabobo) April 27, 2018
As with anything on the internet, One Direction fans managed to make it about the band.
LOUIS IS OFFICIALLY ROYALTY NOW pic.twitter.com/Nm6q22tv2z— imogen ◟̽◞̽ (@imogen_banana) April 27, 2018
Obviously Will and Kate are Directioners and that is why their son is named Louis.— Jennifer R (@jnnfrrss) April 27, 2018
Other famous people called Louis were also featured in celebratory tweets.
King Louis Theroux pic.twitter.com/HYqpZdp5nn— Luke (@LCPython) April 27, 2018
George, Charlotte and Louis— T O R E 🌿 (@atinymew) April 27, 2018
DUCK TALES, WOOO OOO! pic.twitter.com/cvqRFE7sn2
#SkyF1 guys seem to think the royal baby, Louis, has been named after Hamilton. For real. o_O #F1 #Really?— Adele Groenendaal (@aprilrain500) April 27, 2018
Weird they named him after Louis CK— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) April 27, 2018
The moment Louis Litt realises they've named the #RoyalBaby after him. #PrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/MAii3q0HND— Hannah Wilson (@xHannahWilsonxx) April 27, 2018
The announcement may have caused Royal fever across the world, but not everyone was excited.
#Louis Arthur Charles Weeeee, now my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/ArO0F1NPnW— Terry Taglioni (@TerryTaglioni) April 27, 2018
Don't care about the royal baby.— Bąz 🖕🏻 (@BazMcTweetyFace) April 27, 2018
