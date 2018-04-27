From The Jungle Book to Louis Theroux: The world reacts to the royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis is somewhat of a family name for the Windsors. William and Prince George have it as a middle name.

It could also be a nod to Lord Louis Mountbatten, who Prince Charles described as “the grandfather I never had”.

Prince Louis of Cambridge 👑 pic.twitter.com/GaFyxlqucJ — mind palace (@ellcrys_) April 27, 2018

First of all people discussed pronunciation.

assuming we’re pronouncing louis with an e yeah — georgia (@_georgiamai) April 27, 2018

For my American friends Louis is pronounced Lew-ee not Lewis - silent s! #royalbabyname — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) April 27, 2018

It wasn’t a name many had predicted, leading some on Twitter to complain of losing bets. Louis was at 8/1 with Paddy Power and 14/1 with Coral, so those who picked correctly stand to make a decent return.

Prince Louis, you killed my bet 😩 — Priya Modhvadia (@PriyaModhvadia) April 27, 2018

I CANNOT believe the name is Louis! What happened to all those 'A' names we were advised to bet on!!! 🙄😂#RoyalBabyName #RoyalBaby — Sarah Duffy (@IamSarahDuffy) April 27, 2018

Louis!! I’ve lost £8!! I bet on Albert. £8 is a lot of money to me. That’s two bottles of cheap wine 😩 can’t rely on these bloody Royals 🙄😒 — Bimsy (@BimSooz) April 27, 2018

Other than those mourning their loss, Twitter generally celebrated the name.

Some were reminded of another, more simian, royal Louis.

As with anything on the internet, One Direction fans managed to make it about the band.

LOUIS IS OFFICIALLY ROYALTY NOW pic.twitter.com/Nm6q22tv2z — imogen ◟̽◞̽ (@imogen_banana) April 27, 2018

Obviously Will and Kate are Directioners and that is why their son is named Louis. — Jennifer R (@jnnfrrss) April 27, 2018

Other famous people called Louis were also featured in celebratory tweets.

George, Charlotte and Louis



DUCK TALES, WOOO OOO! pic.twitter.com/cvqRFE7sn2 — T O R E 🌿 (@atinymew) April 27, 2018

#SkyF1 guys seem to think the royal baby, Louis, has been named after Hamilton. For real. o_O #F1 #Really? — Adele Groenendaal (@aprilrain500) April 27, 2018

Weird they named him after Louis CK — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) April 27, 2018

The announcement may have caused Royal fever across the world, but not everyone was excited.

#Louis Arthur Charles Weeeee, now my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/ArO0F1NPnW — Terry Taglioni (@TerryTaglioni) April 27, 2018