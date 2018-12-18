Friends star David Schwimmer to appear in new Sky One comedy

Friends star David Schwimmer will appear in a new Sky One comedy.

The US actor will star in six-part series Intelligence alongside British comedian Nick Mohammed, who is also on writing duties.

According to Deadline, the show is a workplace comedy set at Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham.

Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller in Friends, will take the role of a maverick US agent who joins forces with an inept computer analyst played by Mohammed.

Thrilled to be working with @nickmohammed on his brilliant new comedy series for @SkyOne !! https://t.co/WcmMh31mr1 — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) December 18, 2018

Writing on Twitter, Schwimmer, 52, said: “Thrilled to be working with @nickmohammed on his brilliant new comedy series for @SkyOne !!”

Speaking to Deadline, Leeds-born Mohammed said working with Schwimmer was “an absolute dream come true”.

He added: “He’s collaborative, honest and exquisitely funny and I couldn’t be more delighted and flattered by his involvement.”

Mohammed also joked that an alleged shoplifter who appeared to resemble Schwimmer was not available, and added: “Either way, we hope that everyone at GCHQ is as excited about this series as we are. I presume they were aware of this series being green-lit way before we ever were…”

Schwimmer went viral in October after police in Blackpool released CCTV of a suspected thief who bore an uncanny resemblance to the actor.

After officers shared the footage of a man leaving a store carrying what appeared to be a case of cans, Schwimmer tweeted a spoof video of himself leaving a shop.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

He captioned it: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme.”

Schwimmer starred in revered sitcom Friends for 10 years from 1994. In 2016, he starred as lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

- Press Association