Messages of support have been sent to Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan after the pair announced their split after nearly nine years of marriage.

Magic Mike star Tatum and actress Dewan said they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple”, in a statement which was simultaneously posted on their social media profiles.

Actor James Woods wrote on Twitter that the pair “deserve the utmost respect”.

He added: “I worked with Channing on White House Down.

“He is without a doubt one of the most down-to-earth guys in Hollywood. He was completely devoted to his wife and fabulous with the cast and crew.”

Broadcaster Jameela Jamil tweeted: “I’m not one to normally care about celebrity couples but Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan splitting up has left me with no faith in love at all…”

Other fans were also upset.

@MsTaylorBanks wrote: “Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled.”

‏@amanndamckennaa wrote: “If Channing Tatum and Jenna Dawson can’t make it work, I don’t think anyone can. Love is a lie.”

The ex-couple said there were “no secrets or salacious events at the root of our decision”.

They said: “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Signed “Chan & Jenna”, the statement said the split was “just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible”.

Their decision to go public was to avoid the truth behind their separation being “distorted into ‘alternative facts’,” they said.

The pair, who are both 37, stressed they are “still a family” and would always be “loving dedicated parents” to their five-year-old daughter, Everly.

This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look "better".

Having met on the set of the 2006 dance film Step Up, the pair married in 2009.

Tatum, who later earned legions of fans for his turn as a stripper in 2012 hit Magic Mike, recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Dewan last appeared on the big screen in 2012 rom com Slightly Single In LA.

Earlier this year, Dewan told Health magazine: “When people say, ‘you guys have such a perfect life’, I want to scream and tell them no-one’s perfect.

“I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together…

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”