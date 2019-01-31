Friday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon leads a Late Late line-up including the very best of new Irish Enterprise, impressionist Conor Sketches and Galway hurler Davy Glennon.

Ahead of his new four-part series, Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes, Dermot Bannon will chat to Ryan and compare and contrast how people live in different cities such as Sydney, London and Sweden.

For years, Galway hurler Davy Glennon hid a chronic gambling addiction from his friends, family and employers before a life of lies caught up with him.

All Ireland winner Davy Glennon will join Ryan to discuss the events that led to him receiving 240 hours of community service and how his life has changed since coming clean about his chronic gambling addiction.

Known for his impressions of some of the sporting world’s best known characters including Joe Brolly, Davy Fitzgerald and Tiger Woods, Conor Sketches will make an appearance to chat about his rise to success, and how his impressions helped to secure a gig with a major US TV network.

If I was a foot taller this could have happened! And if it did... Joe Schmidt would certainly make me go back and retake this photo again! #intimidating 😂 @Glenisk @Legacy_Consult 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AHBKm1lmO7 — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) December 3, 2018

At the age of 14, Gillian Quinn left school to move to England, but family circumstances meant she never returned to education, and never completed a state examination.

After seeing her husband Niall Quinn receive an honorary degree some years ago, Gillian was inspired to return to college and joins Ryan to chat about how she's proved that it's never too late to get an education.

The show will also be celebrating the best of new Irish Enterprise, taking a look at a new GAA training tool, an innovative way of farming, and a very unusual memento to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

English tenor Alfie Bow will also take the stage