Four Love Island contestants dumped from the show

Four contestants have been dumped from Love Island in a massive cull.

Dean Overson, Jordan Adefeyisan, Charlie Williams and Savanna Darnell were all given their marching orders after they were not chosen in the recoupling.

Dean Overson (ITV)

The islanders have been making fresh connections since they were split into two camps, with the boys moving in to Casa Amor with the latest group of ladies and the girls getting to know the new batch of male singletons at the villa.

During Monday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show, host Caroline Flack told the girls in the villa that they could choose whether to recouple with a new boy or stay loyal to their original partner.

If they recoupled with a new boy and their original boy returned from the Casa with a new girl, then they would all enter into those new couples.

If their original boy returned staying loyal but she had recoupled, he would become single.

And if she chose to stay loyal and her original boy came back with someone new, she would become single.

Dean was in a love triangle with Megan Barton Hanson and Alex Miller, who became a new new couple.

Jordan Adefeyisan (ITV)

He admitted he was “gutted” to have been dumped from the ITV2 show, but said: “I know that I’m a really nice guy, I’m a gentleman and if anybody wanted to be with me, I’m confident I’d be the right choice.

“With the Alex thing, Megan has a lot more in common with him than me. It’s a risk and I think Alex is a safer option than I am. She said I’m a good-looking lad but it might be a bit of a risk going for somebody different to you with a different lifestyle. If I had another week it might be a different story.”

Jordan said he clicked most with Georgia Steel, who was left single when her partner Josh Denzel recoupled with Kazimir Crossley.

He said: “I wish I’d have gone for Georgia a bit more clearly and told her to pick me because I thought Josh might move on and cheat in Casa Amor.”

Charlie said she was feeling positive about the Love Island experience and has not given up on the possibility of a romance with Dr Alex George, who recoupled with Grace Wardle.

“If he comes out of the villa single, I’d definitely like to go on a date with Alex,” she said.

Charlie Williams (ITV)

Savanna said she would jump at the chance to return to the show.

“The challenges were so much fun,” she said.

“They were great, they were my favourite part of the journey but I absolutely hated losing!

“The biggest highlight was entering Casa Amor, it was so surreal. I will never forget that memory of walking up to the villa.”

Savanna Darnell (ITV)

The recoupling also saw Wes left single, as his old partner Laura Anderson coupled up with Jack Fowler.

Samira Mighty teamed up with Frankie Foster and Sam Bird coupled with Ellie Jones. Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown formed a new couple and lothario Adam Collard went with Darylle Sargeant.

There were no surprises for lovebirds Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who stayed loyal and were reunited.

The villa/Casa divide had proved to be upsetting for the couple, particularly when Dani discovered that Jack’s former flame Ellie Jones was living with him.

She was so devastated that it prompted 650 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

- Press Association