Former Strictly Come Dancing contestants congratulate Stacey Dooley on 2018 win

After documentary maker Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton were announced as this year’s Strictly Come Dancing champions, former contestants took to Twitter to send messages of congratulations.

Clifton’s 2017 dance partner, comedienne and actress Susan Calman wrote: “You could probably hear my cheers from Glasgow. So pleased for you. Worthy winners and all round gorgeous people.”

Hurrah! Well done @keviclifton and @StaceyDooley! You could probably hear my cheers from Glasgow. So pleased for you. Worthy winners and all round gorgeous people. What a wonderful night. pic.twitter.com/kgY81xmQZb — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the 2017 champion and former Holby City actor Joe McFadden ensured he passed the mantle with dignity, tweeting: “Delighted to be handing the #strictly glitter-ball trophy to the brilliant @StaceyDooley and @keviclifton. Well done, guys – really worthy winners.”

Delighted to be handing the #strictly glitter-ball trophy to the brilliant @StaceyDooley and @keviclifton. Well done, guys- really worthy winners 👌🏼 — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) December 15, 2018

Other champions came forward in the shape of TV presenter Ore Oduba, who won the show in 2016, and singer Alesha Dixon who lifted the glitterball trophy in 2007.

Former Saturdays member Frankie Bridge reached the final with Clifton in 2014. She tweeted: “About time!”, adding that the title was “so deserved”.

And Bridge is not the only one to have finished as a runner-up with Clifton, who also just missed out on the title in 2013 with TV presenter Susanna Reid.

AT LAST @keviclifton 🎉🎉🎉🎉



Congratulations to you & the AMAZING @StaceyDooley 🍾♥️ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) December 15, 2018

After appearing in five finals, it was Dooley who helped Clifton get his hands on the trophy for the first time.

- Press Association