Former RTE presenter Emma O’Driscoll announces birth of first child

Former RTE presenter Emma O'Driscoll has welcomed a baby girl.

Emma, who many will remember from RTE’s The Den, announced that she and husband Liam Cronin welcomed their first child together just over two weeks ago.

The new mum shared an adorable pic of the baby’s tiny hand holding hers.

The couple have decided to name their daughter Willow Rose Cronin.

The sweet snap was captioned:”Our beautiful baby daughter Willow Rose Cronin is 2 weeks old already today. Time is flying by. We are head over heels in love with her x.”

Congrats to the new parents.