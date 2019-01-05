Former Neighbours star Darius Perkins dies aged 54

Neighbours star Darius Perkins, the original Scott Robinson in the Australian soap, has died aged 54.

The actor, who also appeared in Home And Away, had been suffering from cancer, the Herald Sun reported.

He appeared in Neighbours, then a new soap, in 1985 as Robinson – a role later played by Jason Donovan. Jason Donovan later took over the role (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He briefly played another character, Marty Kranic, in 2013.

According to the Herald Sun, he died on Wednesday.

Former Neighbours co-star and close friend David Clencie told the publication: “We had this incredible bond. We were mates to the very end.

He won a Logie when he was a young actor. I got to hold it once :) (I could have held it lots of times, but it was on the highest shelf of the bookcase and I felt silly asking him to take it down :)) — Kate Cuthbert 📚 (@katydidinoz) January 3, 2019

“He was completely selfless.”

And he added: “I am so sad, really devastated to lose my mate.”

Kate Kuthbert wrote on Twitter: “My adored brother-in-law passed away last night…. He was funny and kind and so loving. And he was too young to go. And I’m really, really sad”.

- Press Association