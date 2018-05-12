Former MP candidate, 82, raps to Stormzy on Britain’s Got Talent

A pensioner who twice tried to become the MP for Hemel Hempstead has covered a Stormzy track during the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

In scenes that will air in Saturday’s episode, 82-year-old Barry Newton tried to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with a rendition of the grime artist’s song Shut Up.

Newton said he was auditioning for the show to prove he was still alive and can still do something.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were left shocked during Newton’s performance, with Donnelly remarking at one point: “We’re going to have to bleep that Barry!”

Amanda Holden on-stage with magician Maddox on Britain’s Got Talent (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV)

Holden played the role of magician’s assistant after being asked by another of the contestants to take part in his act.

She was called up on to the stage by magician Maddox, 31, to help him impress her and the rest of the panel.

Maddox, who only began performing magic last year, specialises in tricks involving Rubik’s Cubes and brought Holden onto the stage for his final trick.

Also hoping to impress during were dance troupe the Cartoon Heroes.

Made up of schoolgirls, aged between eight and 10, the group performed a routine with a comic book superheros theme.

Another act hoping to get through is Olena, 31, from Russia.

The musician and throat singer tried to get the judges’ approval by performing songs from her native culture as well as making animal noises.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.

- Press Association