Former Hollyoaks star: I was drinking three bottles of wine in the mornings

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has said she was drinking three bottles of wine in the morning before she received treatment for alcohol addiction.

The former Hollyoaks star, who has said she spent eight weeks in rehab, added she contemplated suicide when she was at her lowest point, but could not bear to leave her baby son.

Davis, 25, told ITV’s Loose Women: “At the end [before rehab], I was drinking every day. A lot, probably about three bottles of wine in the morning.

“I was having panic attacks and anxiety and literally with all the trauma and everything that happened with me, I couldn’t face it.

"I was having night terrors and I was using it [alcohol] when I went to sleep.

“I was just in so much pain. I had to realise that [alcohol] worked for a while, that it did block the pain for a while, but then it starts to take and take and take, and in the end I couldn’t cope with it.”

The actress is mother to two-year old son Caben-Albi, with ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell, and said it was her child that got her through it.

She said: “I didn’t want to live, that’s why I was drinking. I wanted to die.

“I did try to kill myself, but when I thought about doing it again it was, scary the actual real thought, that I’m going to leave him and it’s not fair to leave him.

“I was so suicidal that I kept trying to kill myself.”

