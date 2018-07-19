Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett appreciates fans’ support after crash

Actress Roxanne Pallett “appreciates” the support of fans following her high-speed crash, her radio bosses have said.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, was taking part in a stock car race with her Minster FM co-host Ben Fry at a racetrack in York on Wednesday afternoon when the accident happened.

Minster FM said on Twitter: “Unfortunately Roxy was involved in an accident yesterday. We wish her a speedy recovery and can’t wait to have her back in the studio and waking up North Yorkshire with Ben.

“Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well. Roxy and Minster FM appreciate your support.”

She was airlifted to hospital following the crash into a concrete wall, according to reports.

Thanks for all your messages @RoxannePallett appreciates all your support... https://t.co/NdFBUBWpZY — Minster FM Breakfast (@BenandRoxyFM) July 19, 2018

Pallett was taken by helicopter to Hull Royal Infirmary after firefighters spent two hours cutting her from the wreckage of the vehicle, the Sun Online reported.

A source told them: “She tried to overtake Ben on a bend and was travelling too fast and smashed into the concrete wall on the track.

“She lost consciousness for about 30 seconds on impact. Fortunately she was wearing a helmet and race gear.”

Roxanne Pallett is reported to have sprained both of her wrists (Ian West/PA)

Pallett, who co-hosts York and North Yorkshire station Minster FM’s breakfast show with Fry, is reported to have sprained both of her wrists and suffered severe bruising, and is awaiting results of a CT scan.

Pallett is best known for starring as Jo Sugden in Emmerdale from 2005 until 2008.

Since departing the ITV soap, she appeared on Dancing On Ice, and has acted in programmes including Waterloo Road and Casualty.

Her stage career includes roles in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show and The Wedding Singer, and her most recent role was in the art-house film Habit.

The Press Association has contacted a representative for Pallett.

- Press Association