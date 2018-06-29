Former EastEnders star reveals engagement news with sweet Instagram post

Former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey has become engaged to his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke.

The actor, who played Paul Coker in the BBC One soap, revealed the news on Instagram.

Alongside a photograph of the couple, he wrote: “She said YES… a while back! It was obvious from the moment we met, she’s the perfect balance of kind, beautiful and crazy that I’ll love for the rest of my life! I love you @chrissy_brooke ❤ Here’s to many more years”.

Labey’s EastEnders character was killed off in 2016.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) were led to believe it was Phil’s son Ben (Harry Reid) who was in a “critical condition” in hospital after a receiving a phone call from the police.

At the hospital the pair discovered it was Paul who had died.

