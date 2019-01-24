Former Dr Who star David Tennant launches new podcast with star guests

David Tennant is launching his own podcast and will welcome Oscar-nominated actress Olivia Colman as his first guest.

The Scottish star has embarked on a project called “David Tennant Does A Podcast With…”, and is set to speak with famed Hollywood stars and politicians.

The Favourite star Colman will join the former Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Harry Potter actor in the first episode of the new podcast.

For future shows Tennant has lined up US star Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Ian McKellen, Jon Hamm, and Michael Sheen.

He will also welcome the current Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, as well as a former prime minister in Gordon Brown. Olivia Colman will join Tennant for the first episode. (David Parry/PA)

The podcast was recorded in London, Los Angeles and New York, and is a production for content company Somethin’ Else.

Steve Ackerman, managing director of Somethin’ Else said: “This is an interview podcast series like no other. David is chatting with stars who he knows and who know him and the resulting intimate conversation is compelling.”

The first episode will be available on streaming services including Spotify from January 28.

- Press Association