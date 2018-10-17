For the first time ever Ross O’Carroll-Kelly is leaving Dublin and coming to a theatre near you

Having played to rave reviews and standing ovations at the Gaiety Theatre, Postcards from the Ledge, starring the ‘incomparable’ Rory Nolan as Ross, is going on tour across Ireland due to phenomenal public demand.

This is the very first time that Ross O'Carroll-Kelly is bringing any of his stage plays outside the realms of Dublin and ‘down the country’.

The Rossmeister will hitting up locations in Dun Laoghaire, Limerick, Galway and Cork in February 2019 and speaking about the tour has said that he “is excited in a big-time way”.

These are heady times indeed for the people of Munster. They've got Joey Corbery, they've got Donnybrook Fair - and now they're getting me! It's great to be going to Galway, too, as it's rare that people on that side of the world get to see a world class rugby player up close! And what can I say about Dun Laoghaire? Home of the haves and the have-yachts. The Lambo is fully fuelled and read to drive. I just can't wait!

Nationwide Tour Dates:

Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire: 4-9 February

University Concert Hall, Limerick: 12-16 February

Cork Opera House: 18 February - 23 February

Town Hall Theatre, Galway: 25-28 February.

Postcards from the Ledge is the fourth Ross O’Carroll-Kelly stage play, following the hugely successful trilogy of Breaking Dad (which played at the Gaiety to sell-out audiences an unprecedented three times in 2014, 2015 and 2016), Between Foxrock and a Hard Place (2010-2011) and The Last Days of the Celtic Tiger – famously written before the crash, in 2007.