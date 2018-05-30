Foo Fighters get three nods as Kerrang! Awards return

Foo Fighters and UK bands Enter Shikari and Architects head up the nominations for the revived Kerrang! Awards, it has been announced.

US rock band Foo Fighters, led by singer Dave Grohl, have been listed in three categories including Best International Band, Best International Live Act and Best Album for their ninth LP Concrete and Gold.

Linkin Park, Metallica, Green Day and Parkaway Drive are also all up for Best International Band.

Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park pictured in 2014 before Bennington’s death last year (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has also been nominated for the Best Song award for his solo effort Crossing A Line.

It follows the death of the band’s singer Chester Bennington’s death in July 2017.

Brighton metalcore act Architects and alternative rock band Enter Shikari, who formed in St Albans, will battle it out for the accolades of Best British Live Act and Best British album.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro, long-running metal band Iron Maiden and rock duo Royal Blood will also be hoping to be named Best British Band.

Elsewhere Guns N’ Roses and Marilyn Manson have both received nominations across the eight categories.

Kerrang! Magazine Editor Sam Coare said: “As Kerrang! enters its 38th year at the heart of the rock scene, the 2018 Awards shortlist is indicative of both rock’s illustrious heritage and thrilling future.”

The ceremony will take place on June 21 at Islington Assembly Hall in London.

It will coincide with the 37th anniversary of Kerrang! launching as a specialist rock music magazine in June 1981.

Enter Shikari at the 2007 Kerrang awards in London (Joel Ryan/PA)

The last time the awards were held was in 2016.

The event did not take place last year due to the brand’s transition between media companies from Bauer to Wasted Talent.

Over 30,0000 votes were cast during the open voting process this year.

Both the readers of the magazine and the users of the Kerrang! website will be invited to select the winners of the awards.

- Press Association