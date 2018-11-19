Foo Fighters announce two Irish shows for summer 2019

Foo Fighters have announced two show dates for Ireland as part of a European tour.

The American rock band will come to Dublin's RDS Arena on August 21 and Boucher Road in Belfast on August 19.

Other venues include Croatia, Denmark, and Norway.

The gigs will be their first Irish shows since they headlined Slane Castle in 2015.

The four-piece is led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, along with Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

The band's current live show has been described by Rolling Stone as “explosive and euphoric… wild and combustible at the place where Grohl’s love for punk and classic rock coalesce into something raging and tuneful… a show of enthusiasm that has grown over decades”.

Tickets for the Dublin show start at €79.50 including booking fees and go on sale this Friday, November 23, at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Digital Desk