Foo Fighters announce first Irish shows in four years

Foo Fighters have announced their first Irish shows since they headlined Slane Castle in 2015.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will play Belfast and Dublin dates at Boucher Road on August 19 and RDS Arena on August 21.

The band's current live show, described by Rolling Stone as “explosive and euphoric… wild and combustible at the place where Grohl’s love for punk and classic rock coalesce into something raging and tuneful… a show of enthusiasm that has grown over decades” will be visiting the following cities and venues.

Having covered ground from Reykjavik to Las Vegas in 2017, the tireless Foo Fighters began 2018 with an Australia / New Zealand stadium tour, and proceeded to play three-hour-plus rock marathons for capacity crowds over multiple nights at some of the world’s most prestigious venues: Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley Field in Chicago, London Stadium—plus a return to Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg— the site of the accident that led to the 2015 Broken Leg Tour.

Tickets for Dublin from €79.50 including booking fees go on sale this Friday 23 November at 10 am.