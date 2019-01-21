Foals set to play Trinity Summer Series

Foals have announced that they will play the Summer Series at Trinity College in July.

The British band will play Dublin on July 2 as part of their European tour.

Today, the critically acclaimed musicians officially announced two new albums both of which will be released this year.

Picture: Alex Knowles

An ambitious venture, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 will be released on March 8 with Part 2 to follow in the autumn.

“They’re two halves of the same locket,” frontman Yannis Philippakis explains.

“They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”

The band had taken a little time out following the departure of founding bassist, Walter Gervers, in August 2017.

Pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 now for early access to UK+EU tour tix. North American tour presale starts tmrw. Details here: https://t.co/9GaRATF0sF pic.twitter.com/egr51fH2L8 — FOALS (@foals) January 21, 2019

They returned with Yannis on production duties and Edwin Congreave taking up double duties on keys and covering the bass parts and the result was the 20-track double album.

Writing on social media, the band said that they had pushed themselves to the furthest limit musically.

"Lyrically, the songs resonate with what's going on in the world at the moment," they wrote.

These songs are white flags, or mirrors, or attempts to work through the confusing times we live in… each in a different way.

As if that wasn't enough for fans, Foals have also released the lead single, Exits, along with a video by Albert Moya.

Fans who pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 here will gain access to a pre-sale for the tour.

Tickets for the Dublin gig are €52 and will go on general sale on Friday, February 1 at 9am.