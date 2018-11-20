Florence + The Machine to headline Electric Castle festival

Florence + The Machine will headline the Electric Castle festival in Romania next year.

The band will take to the stage at the event, held at a 15th-century Transylvanian castle, in July.

Other acts on the bill include Hollywood actor Jared Leto’s group Thirty Seconds To Mars, Bring Me The Horizon, Metric, The Vaccines, Boys Noize, Chinese Man and While She Sleeps.

The five-day event is expected to be attended by more than 100,000 festival-goers.

Electric Castle takes place at Banffy Castle in Romania from July 17 to 21.

