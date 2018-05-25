Florence + the Machine has announced Irish date

Florence + the Machine has today announced she coming to Ireland as part of her ‘High As Hope Tour’.

The red-haired singer will storm the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena on November 19.

This follows the news of her hugely-anticipated new album, ‘High As Hope’, which will be released on June 29.

Her first single from the album, Hunger was released earlier this month and mark the singers return to the live stage with an intimate UK & US shows.

Florence opens for The Rolling Stones at the London Stadium today, whilst tour-dates are as follows:

    November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

    November 16 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

    November 17 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

    November 19 - Dublin, 3 Arena

    November 21 - London, The O2

    November 23 - Manchester, Manchester Arena

    November 25 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

    November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

A pre-sale for the 8-date run of shows opens on May 30 at 10 AM, with general sale beginning on June 1 at 10 AM.
By Anna O'Donoghue

