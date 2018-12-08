Fleur East has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Fleur East has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following the public vote – and backed Harry Redknapp to win the show.

The singer made it to the final four of the competition, with Redknapp, John Barrowman, and Emily Atack now remaining as the final approaches.

East lasted 22 days in camp, subsisting on rice and beans and tackling the challenges of Bush Tucker Trials.

She took part in the Celebrity Cyclone in her final day in camp, helping Redknapp complete the task after the former football manager was swept away by a wall of water.

East has said that she formed an immediate bond with Redknapp, and she wants to see the 71-year-old crowned king of the jungle.

She said: “The moment I met him I just looked in his eyes and it was like ‘bam’, family, like I’d known him all my life.”

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby praised the lively and entertaining East for keeping up the spirits of those in camp, and becoming close to the older celebrities.

Our girl Fleur is out of the #ImACeleb jungle! Thank you to everyone that voted for her and watched her journey. She’s made us so so proud. Love #TeamFleur ❤️❤️❤️ — FLEUR EAST (@FleurEast) December 8, 2018

The singer said that she found the experience tougher than she thought, but bonded with her campmates.

She said: “It’s a lot harder than I thought, a lot more challenging than I thought. I didn’t think I would learn as much as I did. We were talking about food all day every day, just imagining all the dirty things we were going to eat.

“We made so many good friends and we became a little family.”

East shared one final meal with her campmates, after the group earned four stars in the Celebrity Cyclone, enduring a hail of flying balls.

After the challenge the celebrities spoke of their best moments on the show, with East saying that her time in the Jungle Arms, and sharing music with her campmates, was her own personal highlight.

- Press Association