Fleetwood Mac announce Dublin concert

Fleetwood Mac are coming to Ireland.

The legendary band will play RDS Arena in Dublin on June 13 next year as part of a European tour.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie will be joined by newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

The pair replaced Lindsey Buckingham, who exited the group earlier this year.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,"said Mick Fleetwood.

"We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style.

"We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound."

Tickets from €79.50 go on sale this Friday at 9am.