Fitness fanatics will want to tune into this week's Late Late Show

Our very own and favourite musical sensation Hozier leads this week's Late Late line-up along with fitness fanatic Joe Wicks, and some well-known Dancing with the Stars faces.

Hozier will join host Ryan Tubridy to chat about how it feels to be one of Ireland’s most celebrated musicians and to give fans a flavour of his highly anticipated new album Wasteland, Baby!, which is due for release in early March.

I'm thrilled to announce my new album #WastelandBaby will be released on March 1st and you can now listen to a new song called Almost. 🎵 https://t.co/a3jeHWauiA pic.twitter.com/cTxBeW9MyR — Hozier (@Hozier) January 16, 2019

Joe Wicks who is widely known for his popular Instagram videos, books and TV shows, will join Ryan to discuss why he’s moving away from meat and adding more veg to his diet and will be trying out his vegan meals on some of Ireland’s most hardened carnivores.

As the Dancing with the Stars competition hots up as week four approaches, Clelia Murphy, Mairead Ronan, Fred Cooke and Darren Kennedy take to the Late Late sofa to chat about their experiences on the show to date.

This week Dancing with the Stars is going to the Movies!



What famous scenes from the silver screen would you like to see this Sunday?! #DWTSIrl #MovieWeek — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) January 22, 2019

Alan Lewis and Crispin Rodwell will appear on the Late Late to discuss on what it meant to be a press photographer amid the violence in Northern Ireland and how witnessing horror on a daily basis has affected them.

Captured in the upcoming RTÉ documentary Shooting the Darkness, a group of ordinary photographers find themselves in extraordinary circumstances when they unwittingly document the war breaking out on the streets of their own towns during the Troubles.

TREVOR Dickson, ex staffer, The Newsletter. From the documentary Shooting the Darkness about press photographers primarily from #NorthernIreland & their take on working during #theTroubles. Airing @rte1 10.35pm Jan 30 ‘19 Photo @patrickbolger Produced @broadstonefilms #belfast pic.twitter.com/IfTJbeF4NB — Bout Yeh (@BoutYehBelfast) January 20, 2019

Broadcaster Tom Dunne joins Ryan to tell of the urgent life-saving surgery he had in November last, and how it has impacted on him and his family, the difficulties of learning to walk again and where he is on the road to recovery.

Dublin band Wild Youth also stop by the studio to treat us to some new music.