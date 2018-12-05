First round of acts announced for Longitude 2019

Longitude festival has quickly become the stand out summer festival of the year, boasting past artists such as Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar and 2019’s line-up is no different.

Today, festival bosses announced the first round of acts, which include Chance the Rapper and Versatile.

Chance the Rapper

A$AP Rocky

Future

Brockhampton

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Uzi Vert

Juice WRLD

Versatile

Aminé

Denzel Curry

$uicideBoy$

Lil Baby

Sheck Wes

Clairo

Slowthai

Flohio

The Marlay Park festival kicks off on Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 2019.

Organisers also warn that due to the VAT increase that comes into effect at the beginning of 2019, so fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at 2018 prices this Friday at 10 am.

Day by day breakdown, full line-up and day ticket information will be revealed early in the new year.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Three customers can get their hands on Weekend tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus December 6 at 10 am, 24 hours before general release.