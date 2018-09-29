First look at Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John in upcoming biopic

The first picture of Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John in an upcoming biopic has been released.

Welsh actor Egerton will portray the revered musician in Rocketman, a film charting Sir Elton’s rise from being a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar.

Billy Elliot’s Jamie Bell stars as Sir Elton’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. Take a first look at @TaronEgerton as Sir @eltonofficial in #Rocketman, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/B3BRCnLZs8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) September 28, 2018

The first image of Egerton as Sir Elton shows the Kingsman star dressed in a gold jacket teamed with gold winged shoes and seated on a sofa on what appears to be a private jet.

He is also wearing large sunglasses.

The picture, shared on Twitter by Paramount Pictures, was captioned: “An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story.”

Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am. https://t.co/vZU825kJMa — Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton) September 28, 2018

Egerton revealed the film’s trailer will be released on Monday, adding: “Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am.”

Sir Elton shared the image with his 1.1 million Instagram followers, along with the caption: “Hold on to your glasses, this is going to be a wild ride!! Here’s Taron Egerton (portraying me!) on the set of the #Rocketman movie..”

He added a rocket emoji and the hashtags ‘film’ and ‘coming soon’.

The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden and is set to be released in 2019.

- Press Association