First look at Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor and cast in upcoming Harley Quinn film

The first clip of the cast of Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn) has been released.

A 19-second teaser trailer as well as multiple pictures of the cast in character were uploaded to social media.

Margot Robbie posted a picture of herself on her Instagram in Harley's costume and makeup with the caption 'Miss Me?' and Harley's initials.

The film is a spin off of 2016's Suicide Squad and is intended to be the eighth in the new DC Expanded Universe.

The film will see Harley Quinn join forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

You can watch the teaser trailer here:

It will be the third time Robbie will act as a producer, having done so previously on I, Tonya and Terminal.

The film is to be released by Warner Bros sometime in early 2020.

Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Credit: Youtube/ WarnerBros.

Cassandra Cain

Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Credit: Youtube/ WarnerBros.

Black Canary

Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. Credit: Youtube/ WarnerBros.

Black Mask