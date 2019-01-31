First look at Johnny Depp as famed photographer in film Minamata

Images have been released of Johnny Depp in his new role as a photographer in upcoming film Minamata.

Depp plays celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith, who sought to bring knowledge of atrocities to the public.

Images have been released of Depp in character, complete with a greying beard and glasses, for the new film.

Minamata will also star British actor Bill Nighy and is directed by Andrew Levitas. Johnny Depp as celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith.(Larry Horrick/PA)

Levitas said: “I am thrilled to be working with such a talented and dedicated team on the story behind one of the most devastating and relatively unknown catastrophes of the past 100 years, told through the eyes of the extraordinary W. Eugene Smith, widely regarded as one of the most passionate, ground-breaking and uncompromising photojournalists of the 20th century.

“Every one of the cast and crew is determined to make the people of Minamata’s voices heard as we begin shooting this film.”

The film follows coverage of the discovery of Minimata disease, in a place of the same name in Japan, caused by industrial mercury poisoning.

