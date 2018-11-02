First look at Jennifer Aniston in Netflix film Dumplin’
Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Aniston in her role as a former beauty queen in upcoming film Dumplin’.
Aniston plays a mother whose plus-size daughter is seeking to become a pageant queen for romantic reasons.
Netflix offered a glimpse of Aniston inhabiting the role of former pageant winner Rosie Dickson, wearing a dressing gown and donning a tiara at a table littered with beauty products.
She stars alongside Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, who plays her daughter Willowdean “Dumplin’” Dickson.
The overweight teenager is seeking to compete in a beauty pageant after becoming romantically interested in a boy.
Netflix offered a sneak peek at the character’s on-stage look in a Twitter post promoting Dumplin’, which is out on December 7.
It is based on the novel by Julie Murphy.- Press Association
