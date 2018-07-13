First look at Doctor Who’s Whittaker in action to air during World Cup Final

The first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action as the new star of Doctor Who will be revealed during the World Cup Final on BBC One.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday afternoon when France play Croatia in the football tournament’s final to see promotional footage from the new series.

A tweet from the sci-fi series’ official Twitter account said: “The #WorldCup may not be coming home but the TARDIS is on its way.

The #WorldCup may not be coming home but the TARDIS is on its way. Tune into the World Cup Final this Sunday or come back here for the exclusive first look of new #DoctorWho and friends. pic.twitter.com/uWMaC7r4sQ — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 13, 2018

“Tune into the World Cup Final this Sunday or come back here for the exclusive first look of new #DoctorWho and friends.”

A short clip of the word Who in a circle, against the backdrop of burning embers, was shared in the tweet.

Whittaker, 36, was unveiled as the successor to former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi following the Wimbledon men’s final in July last year.

She will be seen in the new series later this year, having made history as the first ever female Time Lord.

The Broadchurch star made her brief debut as the 13th Doctor in the final minutes of the Doctor Who Christmas special last year, when Capaldi regenerated.

Whittaker will have three companions – Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole – when the 11th series airs later this year.

