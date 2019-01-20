First look at David Jason in new travel documentary

David Jason has been pictured in his new US road trip documentary for the first time.

The Only Fools And Horses star, 78, is embarking on a month-long journey along the west coast of America for the show, entitled David Jason: Planes, Trains And Automobiles.

The first-look image shows the Del Boy actor in front of images of a plane, a car and a train, with a US flag waving behind him.

David Jason in his new show (UKTV/PA)

Jason who has a pilot’s licence and once interspersed acting jobs with work as a garage mechanic – will travel north to south, from Seattle to Los Angeles.

He will be exploring the heritage of iconic American transport and glimpsing the high-tech future on offer.

David Jason: Planes, Trains And Automobiles will air on UKTV Gold in March.

