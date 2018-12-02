First celeb taking to the Dancing with the Stars Ireland dance floor revealed

Broadcaster and entrepreneur, Mairéad Ronan, has been confirmed as the first celeb taking part in Dancing with the Stars in the New Year.

Following on from Jake Carter's win in series two, Mairéad, who has hosted Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One, will take to the dance floor in a bid to get her hands on that glitterball trophy.

The next celebrity dancers to join Mairéad will be revealed on The Ryan Tubridy Show on Monday, December 3.

Whether she’s keeping Davy Fitz in check on #IrelandsFittestFamily or traveling the world on #Getaways, TV presenter, Mairead Ronan is always up for a challenge… but is she ready for the dance floor? 🤗



Welcome to madness, @cocomairead! See you in the New Year! #DWTSIrl 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/MiI0q1kreU — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 2, 2018

Jennifer Zampareilli was recently confirmed as the new co-host of the popular show, replacing Amanda Byram.

She and Nicky Byrne will present the new series airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday, January 6.

A total of 11 celebrities will pair up with professional dancing partners taking on a different dance genre each week.

Also returning is the expert panel of judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

The third series of the show starts in January on RTÉ 1.

- Digital Desk