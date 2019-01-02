Fiona Wade to marry former Emmerdale co-star
Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade will be tying the knot with her former co-star Simon Cotton.
The actress is known for her role as Priya Sharma in the soap, while Cotton previously played an estate agent on the show.
Wade posted a snap of the couple embracing and wrote on Instagram: “Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife.
“There has never been an easier answer to a question…. Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed.
“Wishing you all a wonderful 2019 and so much love for the year ahead.”
Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in the soap, wrote: “Wonderful news!!! Congratulations lovely Fiona. What a way to go into 2019. Xx.”
The couple are not the first soap stars to find romance with each other.
Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt) was with fellow Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw) from 2003 to 2009 and the ex-couple – whose characters were together on-screen – have a daughter together.
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden married last year.
They started dating in 2007 after they met on the set of the ITV soap and now have two sons.
- Press Association
